Weekend Weather

Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 49. East wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday Night
A 50 percent chance of rain, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 40. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 60. North northwest wind 9 to 13 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. North wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Monday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Tuesday
A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 40.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 40.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 69.