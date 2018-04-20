Weekend Weather

Saturday Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 49. East wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night A 50 percent chance of rain, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 40. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 60. North northwest wind 9 to 13 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. North wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Monday Night A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Tuesday A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Thursday A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 69.