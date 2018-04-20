Troopers find $5M in pot, other drugs during traffic stop

FILLMORE COUNTY —Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) seized more than 1,850 pounds of marijuana and other drugs during a traffic stop on Highway 81 in Fillmore County.

Just before 6p.m. Wednesday, a trooper observed a 2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van driving on the shoulder Geneva, Nebraska, 122 miles north of Salina.

During the traffic stop, an NSP K9 detected the presence of a controlled substance inside the van, according to a media release.

Last night near Geneva, NSP Troopers seized more than 1,800 LBs of marijuana and other drugs. That’s nearly a full ton. Estimated street value is more than $5 million. Great work, @NSP_TroopC! pic.twitter.com/FfwZTQnbwi — NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) April 19, 2018

Troopers then searched the van and located 1,853 pounds of marijuana, 8,779 doses of hash oil vape pens, and 46 pounds of loose hash wax. The street value of the drugs is estimated at more than $5 million.

The driver, Michael Cardis, 39, of Arvada, Colorado, was arrested on multiple charges, including possession of more than one pound of marijuana, possession with intent to deliver, and no Drug Tax stamp. Cardis was lodged in Fillmore County Jail.