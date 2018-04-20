Police: Suspects used pepper-spray during Kan. robbery

TOPEKA — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and looking for two suspects.

Just before 2a.m. Friday, police responded to a home in the 2900 Block of S Topeka Blvd., in reference to a robbery to an individual that had just occurred, according to Lt. Manual Munoz.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the adult victim who stated that two unknown race, age men knocked on his door and told him they were maintenance.

The victim opened the door without first checking to see who it was. One of the subjects sprayed the victim with what is believed to be pepper spray as soon as the victim opened the door.

The two subjects pushed the victim down on the ground and robbed him of personal belongings. Fortunately the victim was not seriously injured, according to Munoz. The suspects then left in an unknown direction of travel.

Anyone with information on this crime should call the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.