Police: Serial Kansas burglary suspect in custody

HARVEY COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating several burglaries and have a suspect in custody.

Chaelyn N. Aaron, 28, wanted in connection with burglaries in Newton and Hesston is in custody, according Newton police.

In addition to the burglaries, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms wanted her in connection with the theft of firearms from a Park City business in March.

Aaron has 15 previous convictions for theft, burglary, criminal use of a financial card, fee-attempted to elude law enforcement and other vehicle violations.

On Monday, police reported Aaron had been known to flee, and ram pursuing vehicles and since there was a possibility she was armed they discourage the public from approaching her.