Police: Man wanted for shooting Kan. woman in custody

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have made an arrest.

On Tuesday afternoon, police reported a woman walked into a Topeka hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound, according to Lt. Jerry Monasmith.

At the time, police did not know her identity or where the shooting occurred. On Thursday, police issued an attempt to locate for Shaun Hightower and that the shooting occurred in the 1800 Block of SW Lincoln in Topeka. Police arrested Hightower Thursday night, according to Lt. Andrew Beightel. Authorities have not released possible requested charges against Hightower.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.