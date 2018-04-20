Police catch two Kansas carjacking suspects

SEDGWICK COUNTY Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects in connection with a carjacking.

Just after 7p.m. Thursday, police responded to a disturbance with weapons call at the Best Buy parking lot in the 6700 block of west Kellogg in Wichita, according to office Charley Davidson.

A 24-year-old woman at the scene told police a man approached her while she was sitting in her vehicle, pointed a gun and drove away in her Chevy Impala.

At approximately the same time, police were called to a carjacking at Lowe’s on in the 300 Block of South Ridge Road. A 55-year-old woman told police a suspect approached her in the parking lot, pointed a gun at her, demanded the keys, and took her 2001, maroon Ford F-150. She also told officers the suspect was seen arriving in a tan Chevy Impala.

Officers quickly located the F-150 near the intersection of Maple and Julia and arrested the 27-year-old driver identified as Bryce Chapman, according to the Sedgwick County booking report.

Police also located the Impala in the Lowe’s parking lot and arrested the 34-year-old passenger identified as Shelly Leitzel, according to the booking report. They are being held for a variety of charges including aggravated robbery, auto theft, possession of firearm by a felon, aggravated assault, transporting an open liquor container, larceny from a vehicle and shoplifting and more.

Chapman has previous convictions for Aggravated Indecent Solicitation of a child and burglary, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections. Leitzel has seven previous convictions for identity theft, battery of a law enforcement officer, forgery, obstruction and Unlawfully obtain prescription-only drug, according to the KDOC.