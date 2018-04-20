NICHOLAS “NICK” O. HAMIT

Nicholas “Nick” O. Hamit, age 79 years, of Great Bend, Kansas died early on Friday morning, April 20, 2018 at the Kansas Soldiers Home in Fort Dodge, Kansas. “Nick” was born on October 26, 1938 at Valentine, Nebraska to Wallace and Isabel (Miles) Hamit. He grew up in Valentine and graduated from Valentine High School in 1956. Shortly after graduation Nick enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and later switched to the U.S. Navy, serving 22 years in the military prior to his retirement. His favorite part of his military career was 18 months he spend in Antarctica transporting scientists. Nick was united in marriage to Norma A. Smith on January 14, 1961 at London, England. They later divorced. A Great Bend, Kansas resident since 1990, Nick was a small engine mechanic, and owned and operated Nick’s Repair in Great Bend for 20 years. He also enjoyed fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include two sons: Mark (and his wife, Candi) Hamit of Topeka, Kansas and Dale (and his wife, Marlene) Hamit of Great Bend, Kansas; five grandchildren: David, Jessica, Justin, Christopher, and Kaylee Hamit; two great-grandchildren: Connor and Abigail Hamit; one brother, Larry Hamit of Warrensburg, Missouri and five sisters: Caryl Rodriguez of Victorville, California, Linda Ehlers of Martell, Nebraska, Isla Drinkwalter of Cody, Nebraska, Polly (and her husband, Sonny) Burfiend of Sheridan, Wyoming, and Barbara Helmick of St. John, Kansas. Nick was preceded in death by his parents, one brother (David Hamit) and one half-brother, (Raymond Hamit)

Cremation has been chosen. There will be no viewing or services at this time. The family has requested that memorials be directed in care of the family for later designation. Online condolences may be left for the family and a complete obituary may be viewed at http://www.charterfunerals.com/locations/great-bend.php.

