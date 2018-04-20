Man guilty of shotgun murder near Emporia St. campus

EMPORIA, Kan. (AP) — A man has been convicted of fatally shooting a woman in her apartment near the Emporia State University campus.

Sony Uk, of Emporia, was found guilty Thursday of first-degree murder in the March 2017 death of 38-year-old Mahogany Brooks. The defense argued that the killing wasn’t premeditated, which is required for a first-degree murder conviction. But the prosecution argued it was, saying Uk arrived at Brooks’ apartment with a loaded shotgun and pulled the trigger multiple times.

Sentencing is set for July 2. He faces the possibility of life in prison.