KWEC to host “Great Migration Rally”

In celebration of International Migratory Bird Day, Fort Hays State University’s Kansas Wetlands Education Center will host “The Great Migration Rally” from 2 to 6 p.m.Sunday, April 29, at the center.

The KWEC, 592 NE K-156 Highway, is at the southeast side of Cheyenne Bottoms Wildlife Area, northeast of Great Bend.

Participants will begin their own migration adventure with several activities, including: a migration adventure contest, crafts, a Ukrainian egg display, FHSU’s MakerSpace van, games and a live bird display featuring Lurch the turkey vulture, hawks, owls and falcons presented by Pat Silovsky, Milford Nature Center director.

A demonstration and display of Ukrainian eggs will be provided by Christine Slechta, Wilson. In the MakerSpace van, children will be provided with the opportunity to make a sled kite. Participants will also be able to create an edible bird house, solve an egg match and get a bird tattoo. After receiving a map, participants will drive through Cheyenne Bottoms, making two stops before making a stop at Sts. Peter and Paul Church. Children will then arrive at Barton Community College’s Camp Aldrich. Participants will collect bird migration cards throughout the afternoon to earn points for prizes, including an action sport camera, tents, fishing poles, camping gear for kids and adults and local artwork.

“The concept is to provide information about the hazards birds face during migration with a fun and entertaining approach,” said Curtis Wolf, KWEC manager.

Supper will be served, followed by a “Birds of Prey Show” presentation by Silovsky, and several of her live program birds.

“We were very fortunate to have so many businesses, organizations and individuals donate prizes for this event,” said Wolf. “We also appreciate Barton Community College’s partnership, as well as sponsorships from the city of Great Bend, the Nature Conservancy, Friends of Cheyenne Bottoms and the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism.”

Cost is $5 for adults and $3 for children ages 5 through 12. Children under 5 get in free. Participants must register by April 23. To register, visit http://wetlandscenter.fhsu. edu/the-great-migration-rally/ . For more information, call the KWEC at 1-877-243-9268.