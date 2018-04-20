Kansas man accused of burning rural home

RENO COUNTY — Authorities determined that a Reno County home destroyed in a Tuesday fire north of Hutchinson was an act of arson and have a suspect in custody.

Justin Day, 47, Hutchinson, is charged with one count of arson for intentionally setting the home on fire.

In court Friday, Deputy District Attorney Tom Stanton indicated that, before setting the fire, Day canceled the insurance on the home, which belongs to his mother and one other person.

Stanton also convinced Magistrate Judge Cheryl Allen to raise the $8,500 bond to $25,000. He also asked that Day have no contact with the two victims. Day’s mother is afraid of him, according to Stanton.

It was just before 10 p.m. Tuesday when the Hutchinson Fire Department Red Crew, responded to the 3-bedroom home at 9804 N. Lorraine. On arrival, first crews found heavy fire conditions that had engulfed the entire two-story structure.

Because increasing winds rapidly spread the fire, the roof and second-story walls collapsed as crews were stretching the initial hose lines. Heavy embers sparked spot fires up to 200 yards from the structure — that stretched available resources thin.

No one was home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

The case against Day now moves to a waiver-status docket on May 16.