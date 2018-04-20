Kansas AG seeks more time to answer court on school funding

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt is asking the state Supreme Court for an extra 10 days to file part of his legal defense for a new public school funding law because of a flaw in it.

Schmidt filed a request Thursday to have until May 10 to report to the court on how legislators increased education funding.

The court ruled in October that the state’s current education funding of more than $4 billion a year is inadequate and gave Schmidt until April 30 to report on how lawmakers responded.

Lawmakers approved legislation that was supposed to phase in a $534 million increase in spending over five years. But officials later found a flaw that lowered funding by $80 million.

Lawmakers reconvene April 26 and could pass a follow-up bill.