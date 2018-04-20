Great Bend Airfest to be the highlight of the Kansas Air Tour

The City of Great Bend Airport and Convention & Visitors Bureau would like to share in the announcement of this year’s partnership which is built around the 2018 Great Bend Airfest.

The Kansas Department of Transportation, Division of Aviation, in partnership with The Kansas Commission on Aerospace Education, has designed this year’s Kansas Air Tour around the Great Bend Airfest, September 28-30. Recognizing the significance of Airfest as one of the premier warbird airshows in the central United States, the Air Tour Committee has coordinated with Great Bend to host the arrival of the touring aircraft prior to the first airshow on Sept. 28, and departing after the second airshow on Sept. 29. Great Bend Airfest will coordinate the motel arrangements, as well as a private evening reception with airshow performers and Elite Sponsors of the event.

2018 Air Tour Route :

Day 1: Start at Wellington – Hutchinson – Junction City – Abilene

Day 2: Start at Abilene – Clay Center – Rooks County – Great Bend

Day 3: Start at Great Bend – Rose Hill

The State of Kansas Manager of Marketing & Outreach Trever Linn said, “This year is shaping up to be one to remember as it will take place during the Great Bend Air Fest and include many airports that have not been part of the tour before! The route will be smaller and will focus on central Kansas airports, but will include the opportunity to fly in and take part in a huge aviation event and visit new communities. Our hope is to reach new pilots, include more communities, and drive economic development at each of the airports selected. Thank you again for submitting your letter of interest!”

The City of Great Bend has received great interest in this year’s event. For more information about the Great Bend Airfest or Kansas Air Tour contact Martin Miller at 620-793-4168.