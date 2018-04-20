Friday Sports Headlines

CHICAGO (AP) — Jon Lester was dominant through six innings of two-hit ball in his 100th start as Cub, Jason Heyward hit a two-run homer and Chicago defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 8-5. Kris Bryant and Kyle Schwarber each had two RBIs as Chicago took a 6-1 lead after two innings. Every Cubs starter had a hit, including three by Anthony Rizzo and two each by Heyward, Schwarber and Javier Baez. Lester gave up a first-inning unearned run, struck out seven and walked one.

CHICAGO (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals have recalled outfielder Tyler O’Neill from Triple-A Memphis and optioned pitcher John Brebbia. O’Neill is a top prospect. In 12 games with Memphis, the muscular Canadian batted .388 with six homers and 18 RBIs. The sizzling start came after he pulled a hamstring during spring training. O’Neill gives the Cardinals another position player while outfielder Tommy Pham rests a groin injury.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State guard Brian Patrick has announced his decision to transfer. Kansas State coach Bruce Weber says Patrick intends to continue his career elsewhere. Patrick did not say where he planned to transfer. He averaged 1.9 points while appearing in 49 games over two seasons with the Wildcats.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — The Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans each have three-games-to-none leads in the NBA’s Western Conference quarterfinals, and the Philadelphia 76ers are up 2-1 in their Eastern Conference quarterfinal series. Kevin Durant contributed 26 points, nine rebounds and six assists in the Warriors’ 110-97 win at San Antonio, and the Pelicans got a playoff career-high 30 points from Nikola Mirotic in a 119-102 victory over Portland. Joel Embiid (joh-EHL’ ehm-BEED’) returned from a 10-game absence and delivered 23 points in the Sixers’ 128-108 thumping of Miami.

UNDATED (AP) — The Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals were last night’s Stanley Cup playoff winners. Brad Marchand scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and Tuukka (TOO’-kah) Rask stopped 31 shots as the Bruins downed the Maple Leafs, 3-1 in Toronto to take a 3-1 series lead. Alex Ovechkin (oh-VEHCH’-kihn) and Evgeny Kuznetsov (kooz-NEHT’-sahv) each had a goal and an assist in the Capitals’ 4-1 win at Columbus, tying the series at two games apiece.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Reds manager Bryan Price, has become the first major league manager to be fired this season. Price is the first manager since 2002 to be dismissed in April, getting the hook after the Reds opened 3-15 for their worst 18-game start since 1931. Bench coach Jim Riggleman will manage the team on an interim basis, the fourth time in his career he’s been promoted during a season.

UNDATED (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles will kick off the 2018 NFL season by hosting the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night, Sept. 6. The defending Super Bowl champs also will play at London’s Wembley Stadium against the Jacksonville Jaguars in one of four international games. Green Bay hosts Chicago in the first Sunday night matchup on Sept. 9.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Grayson Murray has a one-stroke lead over five others through one run of the PGA’s Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio. Murray carded seven birdies in a 5-under 67 under blustery conditions. His only mistake was a double-bogey on the par-3 seventh hole. Keegan Bradley, Ryan Moore, Billy Horschel, Chesson Hadley and Matt Atkins share second.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles will head to England’s home of soccer when they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in one of four NFL international games next season. There will be three other games abroad, two in London, one in Mexico City.

Scoreboard

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Detroit 13 Baltimore 8

Final Houston 9 Seattle 2

Final N-Y Yankees 4 Toronto 3

Final Boston 8 L-A Angels 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Chi Cubs 8 St. Louis 5

Final Philadelphia 7 Pittsburgh 0

Final Atlanta 12 N-Y Mets 4

Final Milwaukee 12 Miami 3

Final Arizona 3 San Francisco 1

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Philadelphia 128 Miami 108

Final New Orleans 119 Portland 102

Final Golden State 110 San Antonio 97

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Boston 3 Toronto 1

Final Washington 4 Columbus 1