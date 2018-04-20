Emergent Literacy: Helping children’s development through reading

Linda Beech – Cottonwood District Extension Agent, Family and Consumer Sciences

The Cottonwood Extension District, in partnership with the Hays Public Library, will host a free educational program on Emergent Literacy on Wednesday, April 25, 1:30-2:30 pm in the Schmidt Gallery at the Hays Public Library, 1205 Main Street, Hays

Dr. Bradford Wiles, Extension Child Development specialist, will be the guest speaker for this program which is suitable for parents, grandparents, child care providers and early childhood professionals. Dr Wiles also wrote the K-State Research and Extension publication on this topic which all participants will receive.

According to Dr Wiles, children become readers and writers though a continuous developmental process called ‘emergent literacy’. He says learning to read is a process driven by a more experienced person (someone who already knows how to read, usually an adult), with a less experienced individual (usually a child.) While each person learns to read differently, research shows that building emergent literacy skills can be done intentionally and provides great fun for both the adult and child.

The most important aspect of the process is to read WITH the child, as opposed to reading TO the child. Reading with a child is a engaging process that joins the adult and child together in navigating the book’s story, characters, and ideas about what is happening.

In child development, the first step is to think about the child as an individual with a developing mind, as opposed to just an individual with needs to be met (such as for food, clothing and shelter.) As young children are growing and developing, they are constantly learning about the world and their minds are working to make sense of what they are experiencing.

Being “mind-minded” means being aware of what the child is thinking about when reading and being open to following the child’s imagination and direction during that time. These two concepts work hand-in-hand, meaning the book is really used as a good excuse to get adults and children together to interact in a rich, meaningful, and fun activity which demonstrates the importance of language skills and reading.

During the program, Dr Wiles will discuss six strategies adults can use to help children navigate books and explore the world of reading in a way that focuses on their developing mind and emerging literacy skills.

Pre-registration is helpful to ensure adequate program materials. Call the Hays office of the Cottonwood Extension District at 785-628-9430 to sign up for this program and learn to set the stage for future development of the children in your life.