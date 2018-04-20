Demonstrators hold pro and anti gun rallies in Kansas

TOPEKA —The latest wave of school walkouts has sparked demonstrations against gun violence around the nation and in many communities in Kansas on Friday.
More than 2,700 walkouts were planned on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting.
At the same time students were walking out, members of the Kansas State Rifle Association held a rally at the state capitol in Topeka in support of 2nd amendment rights
Are you watching the pro-gun rally in Topeka? #2A #NRA https://t.co/LnAmvMiexA pic.twitter.com/2lQAO0Bfiu
— Kris W. Kobach (@KrisKobach1787) April 20, 2018