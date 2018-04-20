Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Demonstrators hold pro and anti gun rallies in Kansas

by

TOPEKA —The latest wave of school walkouts has sparked demonstrations against gun violence around the nation and in many communities in Kansas on Friday.

More than 2,700 walkouts were planned on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting.

At the same time students were walking out, members of the Kansas State Rifle Association held a rally at the state capitol in Topeka in support of 2nd amendment rights

 