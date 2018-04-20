Cop Shop (4/19)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (4/19)

Fire

At 8:48 a.m. a fire was reported at 350 NE 30 Road.

At 11:07 a.m. a fire was reported at 1650 N. Susank Road in Hoisington.

Shots Fired

At 10:41 p.m. a report of shots fired was made at 36 NE K-156 Highway.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (4/19)

Warrant Arrest

At 12:52 a.m. Eugene Black was arrested for a warrant at 10th Street & Heizer Street.

K-9 Use / Call Out

At 1:19 a.m. a K-9 call out was used at 10th Street & Heizer Street.

Narcotics Violation

At 2:01 a.m. Eugene Black was arrested for possession with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a school at 10th Street & Heizer Street.

Criminal Damage

At 2:16 a.m. possible criminal damage was reported at 906 McKinley Street.

Chest Pain

At 3:07 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1208 Adams Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 9:19 a.m. a hit and run accident was reported at 2535 Lakin Avenue.

Warrant Arrest

At 9:48 a.m. Jeffery Martin was arrested at 3128 Lakin Avenue on a warrant out of West Virginia.

Falls

At 10:59 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1624 10th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 11:28 a.m. Daniel Murray was backing in the 1800 block of Whitesand Dr. and struck Paulette Soupiset’s vehicle that was stopped on the side of the roadway.

Theft

At 12:28 p.m. theft of a bike was reported at 836 Pine Street.

At 2:05 p.m. Dollar General, 2400 10th Street, reported an unknown subject taking items from the store earlier in the week.

At 2:20 p.m. theft of a Ford pickup was reported at 1101 Kansas Avenue. The truck was located in Rush County.

Non-Injury Accident

At 3:11 p.m. an accident was reported at Lakin Avenue & Washington Street.

Criminal Damage

At 6:02 p.m. a report of someone damaging the door and stealing the trim from her vehicle door was made at 2100 Main Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 7:12 p.m. a report of someone messing around his garage was made at 3114 Broadway Avenue.