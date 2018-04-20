Barton gains split with Cloud County

bartonsports.com – For just the second time in its seventh conference series the Barton Community College baseball team had to rebound from a game one loss, and just like the first time, the No. 17 ranked Cougars bounced back for a doubleheader split.

In front of nine major league scouts, the T-Birds of Cloud County Community College took game one 4-1 in the battle of ace hurlers but the Cougars prevailed in the middle innings of the nightcap to prevail 11-9.

With the back end of the series resuming at 1:00 p.m. Friday in Concordia, Barton will look to further improve its first place standing of 19-7 and 36-10 on the season while third place Cloud County looks to improve its standing in trailing Butler at 15-11 and 25-19 overall.