Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (4/19)

BOOKED: Kawliga Zimmerman of Hoisington on McPherson Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, with bond set at $450 cash only.

BOOKED: Eugene Black of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation, bond set at $2,000 cash only. GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $1,081 cash only. GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $311 cash only. GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $236 cash only. GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $595 cash only. BTDC case for distribution of methamphetamine within 1,000 feed of a school, possession of marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, defective tag lights, bond set in lieu of $100,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Jeffrey Martin of Mount Nebo, WV on Nicholas County, WV warrant, bond set in lieu of $75,000 cash only.

BOOKED: Nicholas Hixson of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for disorderly conduct, bond set at $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Justin Pilgrim of Hoisington on HMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000 C/S. Harvey County District Court warrant for arson, bond set at $1,500. Harvey County District Court warrant for attempted criminal trespass, criminal damage to property, and criminal trespass, bond set at $6,500 C/S.

RELEASED: Brandi Krom of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for theft, posted $200 cash bond.

RELEASED: Derrek Marley to KDOC.

RELEASED: Linda Fernandez to KDOC.

RELEASED: Carol Davis on BCDC warrant to probation.

RELEASED: William Ellington on BCDC warrant to probation.

RELEASED: Rodrigo Castro of Great Bend to Rice County Sheriff’s Office.

RELEASED: Kawliga Zimmerman of Hoisington to Rice County Sheriff’s Office for transfer to McPherson County.

RELEASED: Antonio Brison of Wichita to Russell County Sheriff’s Office.

RELEASED: Lloyd Dean Wood on a GBMC serve sentence.