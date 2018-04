APRIL 20, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

Studio Line 9AM – 10AM: 620-792-2479

WANTED: 2 TALL BARSTOOLS W/LEATHER/HIGH BACK/SWIVEL. 793-8100

FOR SALE: 4 MILITARY TIRES 900/20, TIRES ASSORTED SIZES, 1969 CHEVY 1/2 TON PU. 785-650-1175

FOR SALE: 6 STARFIRE TIRES 245/65/17, EGGS, INCUBATOR, BIRDS. 792-7074

FOR SALE: 10 PLASTIC JUGS, 3 GAS CANS, GUN RACK. 786-1945

FREE: BEIGE CARPET 13X7, 10X12. 285-5263

WANTED: 2000 PONTIAC GRAND AM DOOR PANEL (DRIVERS SIDE) 566-7297

FOR SALE: RANCH KING RIDING MOWER 42″, LARGE GREENHOUSE W/SO MANY EXTRAS. 785-731-1127

FOR SALE: 2002 FORD RANGER PU (HAIL DAMAGE) GOOD PICKUP. 285-1114

FOR SALE: MIRROR 4’8″X 1’6″ 653-2931

FOR SALE: 2 1965/1966 HONDA MOTORCYCLES . 785-324-2644

WANTED: 6X6 OR 10X10 THINGY BOBBER. (DOG PEN) 786-0929

FOR SALE: GOLF CLUBS W/EXTRAS/CART/GOLF BALLS, PORCH GLIDER, 4X8 OAK PLYWOOD. 793-0979

FOR SALE: 2012 BLACK CHEVY EQUINOX (LOADED) 797-0059

FOR SALE: DISPOSABLE DIAPERS. 639-2361

FOR SALE: 2000 NEW HOLLAND LS180 , MID-TRAVEL VOLKSWAGEN DUNE BUGGY. 531-0883

FOR SALE: 2 RIDING LAWN POWERS, 1 LAWN MOWER, 22 PISTOL. 352-0820

FOR SALE: BOAR HOG. WANTED: 20 GUAGE YOUTH SHOTGUN, CHEVY PICKUP W/EXT CAB/2WD. 316-619-8494

FOR SALE: 1993 BUICK RIVIERA (LOADED) 491-1570

FOR SALE: FULL SIZE MATTRESS, BOX SPRINGS. 792-6560

FOR SALE: 6 PAIR OF JEANS. 36/29 793-0867

FOR SALE: 16′ LADDER, POULAN WEEDEATER, LAWN MOWER. 903-575-7716

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED:

ESTATE SALE: THIS IS A RAIN OR SHINE ESTATE SALE. THE SALE IS TOMORROW STARTING AT 10AM UNTIL 4, THE LOCATION: 710 E. 6TH ST IN LACROSSE, KS. SELLING 2 FULL SIZE BEDROOM SETS (1 IS A VINTAGE) COMPLETE WITH DRESSER, VANITY W/MIRROR, HEADBOARD, BOX SPRINGS & MATTRESS, KENMORE DRYER, BOOKCASE, END TABLES, DRESSER, KITCHEN TABLE W/CHAIRS, FLORAL ARM CHAIR, OAK TV STAND, LUGGAGE, DISHES & KITCHEN ITEMS, SHOWER CHAIRS, HOME DÉCOR AND EVERYTHING IS PRICED TO SELL.

