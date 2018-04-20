2018 Chiefs schedule released

The Kansas City Chiefs have released their 2018 NFL schedule.

Four of the teams the Chiefs face made the playoffs in 2017 – the Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Rams.

The Chiefs, who were in primetime for several games in 2017, are back on the big screen in 2018. The NFL has scheduled out five primetime games for the Chiefs.

In the first six weeks of the season, the Chiefs will play three playoff teams from 2017.

Full schedule:

Sept. 9 at Los Angeles Chargers – 3:05 p.m.

Sept. 16 at Pittsburgh Steelers – Noon

Sept. 23 vs. San Francisco 49ers – Noon

Oct. 1 at Denver Broncos – 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars – Noon

Oct. 14 at New England Patriots – 7:20 p.m.

Oct. 21 vs. Cincinnati Bengals – Noon

Oct. 28 vs. Denver Broncos – Noon

Nov. 4 at Cleveland Browns – Noon

Nov. 11 vs. Arizona Cardinals – Noon

Nov. 19 at Los Angeles Rams (Mexico) – 7:15 p.m.

Nov. 25 BYE

Dec. 2 at Oakland Raiders – 3:05 p.m.

Dec. 9 vs. Baltimore Ravens – Noon

Dec. 13 vs. Los Angeles Chargers – 7:20 p.m.

Dec. 23 at Seattle Seahawks – 7:20 p.m.

Dec. 30 vs. Oakland Raiders – Noon