Wildfire burns 75 square miles in Kansas, Colorado

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Officials say a fire that crossed the Kansas and Colorado state line burned about 75 square miles of grassland.

Kansas Adjutant General’s Department spokeswoman Katie Horner says about one-third of the burned land is in Morton and Stanton counties in the western part of the state. The release says the wind-whipped fire that raged Tuesday and Wednesday also destroyed five Kansas homes and several outbuildings. Crews are monitoring hot spots, although the fire is largely extinguished.

Horner says another 26 fires burned Wednesday in Kansas and that five of them are responsible for consuming another 37 square miles.

The only injuries reported so far in Kansas are in Wallace County, where Sheriff Larry Townsend says three firefighters were treated Tuesday for smoke inhalation and heat exposure before being released.