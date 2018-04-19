Thursday Sports Headlines

TORONTO (AP) — Teoscar Hernandez had four hits, including a two-run home run, Curtis Granderson hit his ninth career grand slam and the Toronto Blue Jays routed Kansas City 15-5 to complete a three-game sweep of the Royals. Hernandez singled and scored in the first, homered in the third, flied out in the fourth, singled in the sixth and hit a two-run triple in the seventh. It was the first four-hit game of his career. Kansas City has lost eight straight.

CHICAGO (AP) — The game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs was called off because of wintry weather, the 25th postponement in the first three weeks of the major league season. The total matches 2007 for the most weather-related postponements through April since Major League Baseball started keeping records in 1986.

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech standout freshman Zhaire Smith is turning pro. The 6-foot-5 guard says he is signing with an agent before the NBA draft. The decision comes two weeks after he said he’d enter his name in the draft without an agent to see where things stood. Smith averaged 11.3 points and 5.0 rebounds a game for the Red Raiders, who made it to the NCAA Elite Eight for the first time in school history.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA Division I Council has banned college football teams from using former players in practice and tabled a proposal to let players participate in four games in a redshirt season. Other rule changes announced by the Division I Council include a new recruiting calendar for all sports not including football and basketball. The council also lifted a ban on alcohol sales at NCAA championships.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — The Houston Rockets have taken a 2-0 lead in their NBA first-round series, while the Cleveland Cavaliers and Utah Jazz have evened their series at a game apiece. The Rockets hammered the Timberwolves, 102-82 as Chris Paul contributed 27 points and Gerald Green came off the bench to add 22. LeBron James pumped in 46 points to lead the Cavs past Indiana, 100-97, and Donovan Mitchell scored 13 of his 28 points in the final period to help Utah fend off Oklahoma City, 102-95.

UNDATED (AP) — The San Jose Sharks completed a four-game sweep of Anaheim in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs after Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay and Nashville took 3-1 leads last night. Martin Jones handled 30 shots and Tomas Hertl provided the tiebreaking goal in the third period of the Sharks’ 2-1 verdict over the Ducks. Sidney Crosby’s goal and assist helped the Penguins whip Philadelphia, 5-0, Nikita Kucherov scored twice and collected three points in the Lightning’s 3-1 win at New Jersey, and Filip Forsberg supplied a goal and an assist to help the Predators top Colorado, 3-2.

ATLANTA (AP) — “Joey Bats” could be coming to Atlanta after the Braves signed Jose Bautista to a minor league contract following an impressive workout. The six-time All-Star will report to extended spring training and would receive a one-year, $1 million deal if added to the 40-man major league roster. The 37-year-old Bautista earned $18 million while hitting .203 with 23 home runs and 65 RBIs in 157 games for Toronto last season.

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Taijuan Walker is headed for season-ending surgery to repair a partially-torn elbow ligament. The 25-year-old Walker pitched just two innings in his last start Saturday at Los Angeles before departing due to discomfort in his right arm. He went 9-9 with a 3.49 ERA in 28 starts last season.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have announced they will exercise their fifth-year option on quarterback Marcus Mariota, leaving him under contract through the 2019 season. Mariota has made 42 regular-season starts over the last three years and has completed 61.8 percent of his passes for 9,476 yards with 58 touchdowns and 34 interceptions. He threw 13 touchdown passes with a career-high 15 interceptions last season but also led the Titans to their first playoff victory since January 2004.

Scoreboard

