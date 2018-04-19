Dateline: Hoisington, Kansas

Shealee A. Stover, 18, died April 17, 2018. She was born on July 26, 1999, in Springfield, Missouri.

Shealee was a senior at Hoisington High School, where she was involved in FCCLA, Upward Bound, Showcase, and was a teacher’s aide. She especially loved choir and had aspirations to be a music teacher. She loved children, and wanted to teach at all grade levels. She worked part time at the Pizza Hut in Hoisington. A lover of animals, especially cats, she sought the hurt and broken.

She is survived by mother and stepfather, Heather and Stephen Weber; and two brothers, Ollie and Leo Weber; grandparents, Dennis and Marie Stover of Reeds Spring, Missouri; uncles and aunts, Jamie and Kristy Stover of Abilene, Jason and Linsey Farmer of Halstead, Jeff and Julie Patterson, Jeff & Shayla Cobb, and Justin and Ashley Ferrell, all of Reeds Spring, Missouri; and many cousins; and dear friends, Christy Maneth and Alexis Doonan.

She was preceded in death by grandma, Terry Stover, great grandparents, Bill and Carole James, Matt Taber, and Harvey and Darlene Stover.

Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Sunday, April 22, 2018, at the Hoisington High School Auditorium, with Pastors Steve Hopkins and Reuben Lang ‘at presiding. Friends may sign the book 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. today and Friday, with family to greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. There will be no viewing as cremation has taken place.

Memorials may be made to the Shealee Stover Memorial Fund, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.