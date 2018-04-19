Senior Food Box Program sign-up is Monday April 23rd

Barton County residents who are interested in participating in the Commodity Supplemental Food Program for Seniors are encouraged to attend a walk in sign-up event this coming Monday, April 23rd from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the RSVP Office, 1025 Main Street in Great Bend.

Janel Rose Audio

That’s Barton County Health Educator Janel Rose who says qualifying seniors will receive a food box once per month that includes a variety of foods.

Janel Rose Audio

The Commodity Supplemental Food Program is a USDA program and a project of the Kansas Food Bank and collaborating partners in Barton County including St. Rose Health Center, RSVP, and the Barton County Health Department.

For more information, call 316-265-3663 and ask for Debi.