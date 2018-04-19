Police: Kansas woman critically injured in shooting

Just after 2p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a residence in the 1700 block of SE Morrison Street in Topeka on a report of a shooting, according to Lt. Manual Munoz.

Officers found a woman in critical condition. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries, according Munoz.

Witnesses described a black male wearing dark clothing leaving the area to the west just after gunshots were heard.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.