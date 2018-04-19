Police K9 helps officers catch wanted Great Bend drug suspect

GREAT BEND —On Thursday, April 19, at approximately 12:45 a.m. Officer Joel Hamlin with the Great Bend Police Department initiated a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Heizer Street in Great Bend.

Hamlin then contacted the driver who was identified as Eugene Black of Great Bend. Hamlin was notified that Black was wanted on numerous arrest warrants.

Police Department K-9 Officer Shane Becker responded to the scene. Becker deployed his assigned K-9, Laser. Laser then indicated on the suspect vehicle. The vehicle was searched and illegal drugs and weapons were located and seized.

Black was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine all within 1,000 feet of a school and illegal possession of a firearm. Black was booked and confined in the Barton County Detention Center in lieu of a $100,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 620-792-1300.