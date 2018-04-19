Police continue search for suspects in fatal Kan. shooting

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and continue the search for a suspect.

On Tuesday afternoon, police responded to a home in the 3800 Block of S. Meridian in Wichita, according to Lt. Todd Ojile. A neighbor crawled through a window in the home and found 39-year-old Trenton Custer dead.

He had been shot several times sometime during the weekend, according to Ojile.

Neighbors told police there was some type of disturbance late Friday or early Saturday and gunshots were heard.

Police are looking for two or three people who lived at the home with Custer, according to Ojile.