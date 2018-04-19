Kansas officer hospitalized after attack during arrest

SEWARD COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating 2 suspects after an altercation with an officer during an arrest.

Just after 2pm. Wednesday, officers responded to the Parole Office in the 500 block of North Kansas Avenue in Liberal for an assistance call, according to Police Captain Pat McClurg. The parole officer needed a suspect taken into custody for probation violation.

The two responding officers attempted to arrest the 23-year-old male subject. He resisted violently, punching one of the officers several times. The suspect’s 19-year-old female companion attempted to interfere with the arrest and broke a door trying to get into the room.

The officers had to use chemical spray and physical control to take the subject into custody. The female submitted to officers without further resistance. Officers searched both suspects subsequent to the arrests and found quantities of suspected methamphetamine.

One of the officers went to Southwest Medical Center with minor injuries. The officer was treated and released.

Both suspects were booked into the Seward County Jail. The male subject was arrested for probation violation, interference with law enforcement, battery on a law enforcement officer, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The female subject was arrested for criminal damage to property, interference with law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Affidavits will be submitted to the Seward County Attorney seeking formal charges, according to McClurg.