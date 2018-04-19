Kansas man will stand trial for alleged kidnapping, battery

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 25-year-old Kansas man arrested in association with a serious domestic case is now formally charged.

On Wednesday, the state charged Bryce A. Smith of Hutchinson with kidnapping, aggravated domestic battery and criminal damage.

On April 9, Smith came home just after 2 p.m. and allegedly found his girlfriend with another man, according to court testimony.

Smith then became angry, held the victim against her will, slapped and choked her. She told police that she became dizzy and believed if Smith had held her any longer she would have passed out.

Smith also caused damage to a wall inside the home during the altercation, according to testimony.

The victim managed to get away to a neighbor’s home and sought help.

Magistrate Judge Cheryl Allen declined to lower Smith’s $75,000 bond. The case now moves to a waiver-status docket.