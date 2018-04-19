Kan. deputies find 11 pounds of pot during I-70 traffic stop

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges after an I-70 traffic stop.

Just after 11:30a.m. Wednesday, deputies stopped a vehicle near Urish Road for a license plate registration violation, according to Sergeant Todd Stallbaumerl.

The suspect identified as 29-year-old Robert C. Rodriguez, refused to follow a deputy’s instructions. Another officer tased Rodriguez.

He was taken to a local hospital for a medical examination before being booked for possession of marijuana with the intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies reported finding 11.5 pounds of marijuana worth approximately $20,000 inside the vehicle

Rodriguez is being held without bond.