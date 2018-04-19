Kan. day care under investigation over unsafe sleeping claims

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — Kansas officials say they are investigating reports that babies were placed at risk while they slept at a day care.

The Kansas Department for Children and Families said Thursday in a written statement that a report was made last month about a Leavenworth facility. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it’s investigating and that the day care continues operating.

The agencies commented after KSHB-TV talked to parents who were shown pictures of their babies lying face down with the sleeves of their sleepers tied behind them with ponytail holders. The babies appeared to be unable to move their arms. Deirdre Engle says she pulled her daughter from the facility, which she identified as Miss Anne’s, after she was notified. The day care didn’t immediately return a phone message.