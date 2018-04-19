Great Bend Sanitarian Tom Holmes announces retirement

The City of Great Bend will be losing their Sanitarian later this month. Tom Holmes announced his retirement with his official last day with the City on April 27.

Holmes has been employed by the City since August of 2001 and thanked the Great Bend City Council and staff for his opportunity.

Tom Holmes Audio

Holmes took over the Sanitarian position shortly after the resignation of Gregg Vannoster in late 2015. Assistant Sanitarian Austin LaViolette has been learning from Holmes the past year.

Austin LaViolett Audio

Holmes noted his retirement plans for now include a lot of fishing and hanging out with the grandchildren.

The sanitarian position handles violations of city code for overgrown vegetation, trash and refuse, vehicles, and graffiti.