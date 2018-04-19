Friday Weather

A 10 percent chance of showers after 5pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Friday Night
Showers likely, mainly after 8pm. Cloudy, with a low around 42. East southeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday
Showers likely, mainly before 8am. Cloudy, with a high near 51. East southeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers before 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 38. East northeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 60.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 67.
Monday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of showers before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.