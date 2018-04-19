Dateline: Hoisington, Kansas

Ernest E. “Ernie” Dreher, 77, passed away April 16, 2018, surrounded by his wife and children, at Clara Barton Hospital, Hoisington after a long battle with leukemia. He was born October 18, 1940, in Schoenchen, Kansas, the son of Joseph “Joe” and Philomena (Klaus) Dreher of Plainville, KS. He married Elsie M. Klaus on July 8, 1960, in Victoria, Kansas. Ernie was a resident of Hoisington since 1964, coming from Salina. He worked for Marlett Mobile Homes and Lasmo Energy in his early years and he retired in 2004 from Clara Barton Hospital after 21 years in the maintenance department. He continued to work part time for Key Management in Great Bend until 2012. Ernie was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus Council #1521. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Elsie M. Dreher; four children, Lee Alan Dreher and wife Patty of Drexel, Missouri, Michelle Morales of Wichita, Darren Dreher and wife Denise of Wichita, and Kimberly Williams and husband Kurt of Hoisington; 10 grandchildren, Ryan and Shadawn Dreher, Jacob & Samuel Morales, Trevor and Jack Williams, and Emily, Natalie, Claire and Sophie Dreher. Vigil with rosary led by the Knights of Columbus will be at 6 p.m., Thursday, and Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Friday, April 20, 2018, all at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, celebrated by Father Anselm Eke. Burial will follow at St. John Catholic Cemetery, Hoisington. Friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society or Clara Barton Hospital Foundation, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.