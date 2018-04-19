Cop Shop (4/18)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (4/18)

Theft

At 8:20 a.m. a theft was reported at 1400 Main Street.

Burglary / In Progress

At 4:09 p.m. a burglary was reported at 604 SW 20 Road.

Traumatic Injuries

At 6:22 p.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 601 Patton Road.

Theft

At 8:13 p.m. a theft was reported in the 1100 block of SE 20 Road in Ellinwood.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (4/18)

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 12:42 a.m. a burglary was reported at 1911 Washington Street.

Theft

At 8:53 a.m. a report of items be stolen from her vehicle was made at 1400 Main Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 9:57 a.m. a report of someone breaking into the building at 2110 Kansas Avenue and taking items was made.

Theft

At 10:47 a.m. Dollar General, 2400 10th Street, reported someone taking items from the store yesterday.

Sex Offense

At 2:55 p.m. a juvenile complaint of sex offense was reported at Lincoln Elementary, 5630 Broadway Avenue.

Traumatic Injuries

At 4:02 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2536 16th Street.

Theft

At 4:17 p.m. a report of an unknown subject cashing his check at Walmart was made at 3503 10th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 5:23 p.m. an accident was reported at 9th Street & Adams Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 7:30 p.m. a burglary was reported at Lakin Avenue & Lincoln Street.

Burglary / In Progress

At 7:46 p.m. a report of subject looking in cars was made at 31st Street & Stone Street. Thomas Boxberger and Evan Markley were contacted in the area.

Warrant Arrest

At 7:59 p.m. Evan Markley was arrested on a Barton County warrant at 31st Street & Stone Street.

Convulsions / Seizures

At 8:07 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1107 Holland Street.

Fire

At 8:35 p.m. a fire was reported in the 900 block of 8th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 8:46 p.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & Main Street.

Criminal Damage

At 9:11 p.m. a report of a house getting egged was made at 2600 Gano Street. No damage.

Warrant Arrest

At 9:56 p.m. William Rowe was arrested in the 1400 block of 10th Street.

At 11:09 p.m. Brandi Crome was arrested at 2203 29th Street.