Budget Cuts: UMCK lays off professors, administrators

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The University of Missouri-Kansas City is cutting 17 professors and administrators.

University officials said this week that most of the jobs eliminated will be faculty positions, with about a half dozen being administrators.

In a statement to The Kansas City Star Thursday, the university said the cuts were part of an ongoing effort to restructure and save resources for the school’s long-term growth.

Those affected by the decision were notified this week.

University of Missouri System officials announced last year that cuts would be made across the system in Columbia, Rolla, St. Louis and Kansas City.

Missouri-Kansas City officials announced earlier that they wanted about a 3 percent budget reduction from each school, college and division.