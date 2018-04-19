Barton softball drops two in Liberal

bartonsports.com – The Barton Community College softball team dropped a pair of conference games Wednesday afternoon in Liberal 6-3 and 17-6 in five innings at Seward County Community College.

The sweep drops the fourth place Cougars to 12-12 in Jayhawk play and 15-21 overall while second place Seward County improves to 21-3 in the Jayhawk and 34-16 overall.

Barton will have a quick turnaround as Mother Nature forced the rescheduling to have the Cougars host third place Colby Community College (14-6, 30-10) tomorrow with a 2:00 p.m. first pitch slated.