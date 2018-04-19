Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (4/18)

BOOKED: Victoria Norton of Great Bend on Barton County District Court serve sentence.

BOOKED: Vicki Batt of Great Bend on CKCC serve sentence.

BOOKED: Lloyd Dean Wood on a GBMC serve sentence.

BOOKED: Jacob King of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $5,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Rodrigo Castro on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, bond set in the amount of $200 cash only or 48-hour OR. Rice County warrant for failure to appear, no bond. Rush County on case for driving while habitual violator and illegal tint, bond is set in the amount of $1,250 C/S.

BOOKED: Evan Markley of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: David Cannon of Ellinwood on BTDC case for theft, bond is set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: William Rowe on BTDC warrant for probation violation, no bond. BTDC warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Brandi Krom of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for theft, bond set in lieu of $200 cash only.

RELEASED: Dallas Love of Great Bend on GBMC case for battery DV, time served.

RELEASED: Evan Markley of Great Bend posted a $1,000 surety bond through Dynomite Bail Bonding on BTDC warrant for failure to appear.

RELEASED: David Cannon of Ellinwood on BTDC case for theft after posting $2,500 bond.