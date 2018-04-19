3 juveniles hospitalized after pickup rolls in Rush County

RUSH COUNTY — Three people were injured in an accident just after 6p.m. Wednesday in Rush County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Dodge pickup driven by Thomas G. Harmon, 18, Otis, was northbound on County Road 370 five miles west of Albert.

The driver lost control on the gravel. The pickup left the roadway hit the ditch embankment and rolled.

Harmon and passenger Rebekah Harmon, 14, and Ryan Harmon, 10, both of Otis were transported to the hospital in Great Bend. The passengers were properly restrained at the time of the accident. The KHP did not have confirmation the driver was wearing a seat belt.