Woman dead after ejected in Kansas crash

SHAWNEE COUNTY — One person died in an accident just before midnight Tuesday in Shawnee County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Nissan truck driven by Theresa L.. Greig, 52, Coppell, Texas, was northbound on Fairlawn. The vehicle was traveling too fast for the turn onto Interstate 70 eastbound.

The driver lost control of the vehicle. It ran traveled off the road, hit a tree, rolled several times, and the driver was ejected.

Greig was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.