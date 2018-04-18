Wheat Freeze Assessment Meetings scheduled

The Cottonwood Extension District has schedule a pair of Wheat Freeze Assessment Meetings in Great Bend and Hays.

The meetings are schedule for Thursday April 26th at 9:30 AM at the Cottonwood Extension Office located at 601 Main in Hays, and at 1:30 in Great Bend at the Cottonwood Extension Office located at 1800 12th St.

Producers are invited to bring in samples of their wheat and learn how to see if the crop sustained freeze damage. NW Area Agronomist Lucas Haag and Agriculture agents Stacy Campbell and Alicia Boor will be there to discuss the possible damage, and help producers determine if their wheat sustained damage or not.