Wednesday Sports Headlines

CHICAGO (AP) — Adam Wainwright outpitched Tyler Chatwood in frigid conditions at Wrigley Field, helping the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 5-3 for their fifth consecutive victory. The gametime temperature was 35 degrees, and a 10 mph wind made it feel like 29. There were heaters on in each dugout, and the announced crowd of 35,103 bundled up in winter coats, hats and blankets.

TORONTO (AP) — Luke Maile singled down the right-field line with the bases loaded in the 10th inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays walked off with a 5-4 victory over the Kansas City Royals to sweep a rare doubleheader at Rogers Centre. Toronto won the opener 11-3 and has swept all three doubleheaders at its retractable-roof stadium, which opened in 1989. Tyler Clippard worked a scoreless 10th for his 50th career victory.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State returns 14 starters from an eight-win bowl team, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t jobs up for grabs. Even the quarterback spot is a competition heading into the annual spring game Saturday with Skylar Thompson and Alex Delton leading the way.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The biggest hole Iowa will have to fill by September is at linebacker, where three multi-year starters have graduated and are preparing for a shot at the NFL. The Hawkeyes have gotten some clarity in the middle of their defense this spring. Defensive coordinator Phil Parker says Nick Niemann, Amani Jones and Aaron Mends have put themselves in position for starting jobs as spring workouts wrap up this week with an open practice Friday at Kinnick Stadium.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska coach Tim Miles has been given a one-year contract extension through 2020-21. The Huskers were 22-11 and played in the National Invitation Tournament this past season. Their 13-5 record in Big Ten play was good for a tie for fourth place. Athletic director Bill Moos said last season’s performance merited the contract extension.

National Headlines

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have activated first baseman Anthony Rizzo from the 10-day disabled list. Rizzo had been sidelined by lower back tightness. He returned to the starting lineup for Chicago’s series opener against St. Louis, but the Cubs scratched veteran utilityman Ben Zobrist with back tightness.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson is dismissing reports that general manager John Dorsey has settled on a quarterback and said the top prospects remain in contention to be selected by the team. The Browns haven’t been able to adequately fix their quarterback problem for years and are being thorough in their evaluation of what is considered a very strong QB class. Southern California’s Sam Darnold, Wyoming’s Josh Allen, Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield and UCLA’s Josh Rosen remain in contention to be chosen by Cleveland with the No. 1 pick.

PHOENIX (AP) — Patrick Corbin pitched no-hit ball into the eighth inning and allowed only a checked-swing single in pitching the Diamondbacks to a 1-0 shutout of the Giants. Brandon Belt had the lone hit off Corbin, who struck out eight and threw 100 pitches in his first career shutout. Arizona and the Mets share the NL’s best record at 12-4.

NEW YORK (AP) — Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto made his season debut and promptly belted a three-run homer and collected four RBIs in a 9-1 thrashing of the New York Yankees. Realmuto was activated off the disabled list after being out since March 11 because of a bruised back. Jarlin Garcia one-hit the Yankees over five shutout frames.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild say Zach Parise is week to week with a broken sternum suffered late in their Game 3 win over the Jets. Parise took a hard hit to the chest area when he was sandwiched by Jets center Mark Scheifele and defenseman Ben Chiarot. The left wing will miss at least the rest of the first-round series and likely more games if Minnesota advances.

Scoreboard

INTERLEAGUE

Final Miami 9 N-Y Yankees 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Toronto 11 Kansas City 3

Final Toronto 5 Kansas City 4, 10 Innings

Final Detroit 4 Baltimore 2

Final Texas 7 Tampa Bay 2

Final Cleveland 6 Minnesota 1

Final Oakland 10 Chi White Sox 2

Final Boston 10 L-A Angels 1

Final Houston 4 Seattle 1

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Colorado 2 Pittsburgh 0

Final Washington 5 N-Y Mets 2

Final Philadelphia 5 Atlanta 1, 10 Innings

Final Milwaukee 2 Cincinnati 0

Final St. Louis 5 Chi Cubs 3

Final Arizona 1 San Francisco 0

L-A Dodgers 3 San Diego 3 (Top 11th)

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Toronto 130 Washington 119

Final Boston 120 Milwaukee 106

Final New Orleans 111 Portland 102

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final SO Washington 3 Columbus 2

Final Winnipeg 2 Minnesota 0

Final Vegas 1 L.A. Kings 0