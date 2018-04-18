Thursday Weather

Widespread frost before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 63. North wind 7 to 9 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 38. East southeast wind around 10 mph.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a southeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Friday Night
Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday
Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 61.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.
Monday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 65.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.