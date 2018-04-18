Thursday Weather

Thursday Widespread frost before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 63. North wind 7 to 9 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 38. East southeast wind around 10 mph.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a southeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Monday Night A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.