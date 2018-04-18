Thursday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Radio Health Journal”

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Chip Flory – Rep. Vicky Hartzler has had an interesting week with the new Farm Bill. Chip will also track down experts to cover the news of the week.

11A-11:30 County Edition hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Barton County Public Health Educator Janel Rose.

11:30-Noon “Focus on Ellinwood” hosted by Nancy Baird. Nancy will have an update on everything happening in Ellinwood and the people making it happen.

12P-12:30 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif

1P–4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P–5P “Market Rally” with Chip Flory

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-9P ESPN Radio – “Spain and Fitz”

9P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”