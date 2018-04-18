Great Bend Post

Sheriff’s Office and County Attorney’s Office not playing well together

by

Before Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir informed Commissioners Monday about his decision not to accept a plea agreement from the County Attorney’s Office regarding a Class A-misdemeanor charge that has been brought against him, the Sheriff lashed out the Attorney’s Office for their decision not to file charges in a recent rural burglary case.

But in a letter to the affected property owner, a Victim Advocate in the Barton County Attorney’s Office stated that “No charges will be filed at this time due to the lack of any follow-up by the Barton County Sheriff’s Office that was requested by the Barton County Attorney’s Office.

In a followup letter to the property owner, Bellendir wrote that he had “no explanation as to why Ms. Meller (Barton County Attorney) would release such a statement,” calling it false and misleading.

All of this comes in advance of a scheduled hearing next week involving the Class A-misdemeanor charge against Bellendir that accuses him of “ill-treating a man in handcuffs by speaking to him in a vulgar, insulting, rude or angry manner” while serving an arrest warrant on August 10 in Great Bend.

That hearing is set for next Thursday April 26th at 9 a.m. at the Barton County Courthouse.