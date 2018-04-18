Search underway for Kan. man accused of assault of officer

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a vehicle theft and searching for a suspect.

Just after 10 p.m. Monday, police responded to a stolen auto report at Davis Moore, 7525 E. Kellogg in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.The vehicle was a black 2016 GMC Yukon. Through the investigation, a WPD officer located the stolen vehicle in the 5800 block of east Pawnee.

He observed an unknown suspect pumping gas in the vehicle and getting into the driver’s seat. The officer made contact with the suspect who immediately began resisting arrest, refusing to comply and striking the officer in the mouth, causing injury. The suspect then jumped into the passenger seat of a blue Pontiac G6 which fled the scene.

Another officer located the Pontiac G6 at Pawnee and Oliver in Wichita, according to Davidson. A traffic pursuit ensued but was discontinued due to excessive speeding in a residential neighborhood.

The WPD is requesting the public’s assistance locating 40-year-old Brandon J. Paxson. He is a person of interest in this case. Paxson is also wanted for an outstanding warrant in Sedgwick County.

Paxson has previous convictions for theft, aggravated battery, criminal threat, aggravated endangering a child, drugs and forgery, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Anyone knows the whereabouts of Paxson, should call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.