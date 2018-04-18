Pawnee Co. Sheriff’s brother admits to theft from sheriff’s dept.

LARNED – A former Pawnee County Sheriff’s detective pleaded guilty Monday to all three felony charges pending against him following an investigation into the theft of department funds.

According to the Ellis County Attorney, Jeffrey Allen King, 43, Larned, Kansas, appeared for arraignment before 24th Judicial District Judge Bruce T. Gatterman who accepted King’s pleas and found him guilty as charged.

According to a news release from Ellis County Tom Drees, who was appointed Special Prosecutor for the case by Pawnee County Attorney Douglas McNett, King pleaded guilty to making a false information, a level 8 nonperson felony; misuse of public funds, a level 9 nonperson felony; and theft, a level 9 nonperson felony.

The violations occurred between January 9, 2015 and October 13, 2017. The total dollar amount of the theft was $20,318.29.

Judge Gatterman scheduled a sentencing hearing for Friday, May 25, 2018 at 3:00 p.m.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, with the cooperation of and at the request of the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office, investigated the matter. Sheriff Scott King is the brother of Jeffrey King.

Jeffrey King resigned his employment February 9, 2018 and was charged February 23, 2018.