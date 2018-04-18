NW Kansas dust storm slows deputies working accident

THOMAS COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities in northwest Kansas battled high winds and blowing dirt responding to an injury accident on U.S. 24 east of Colby Tuesday.

Due to limited visibility, the first deputy on the scene of the accident almost struck one of the disabled vehicles, according to a social media report from the Thomas County Sheriff. The deputy was only able to drive 10 miles-per-hour and didn’t see the vehicle.

A passerby helped the occupants of both vehicles and drove into a field nearby to avoid another accident. A third vehicle did strike one of the other two vehicles but did not remain on scene.

Authorities did not release names of those in the accident or if they required treatment.