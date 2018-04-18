New carpet coming for Great Bend Events Center, but first asbestos removal

Since the Great Bend Events Center was taken under the City of Great Bend’s operation on January 1, 2016, the City has phased in improvements to make the facility functional and profitable. The Great Bend Convention and Visitors Bureau offices were transferred over, new painting and chairs, and even a new overhang or canopy was constructed.

In August, the Events Center will receive new carpeting, but first Community Coordinator and CVB Director Christina Hayes tells us there will be asbestos removal.

The asbestos is only in the glue underneath the tile of the dance floor in the main room. ACM Removal from Wichita will remove the asbestos for $4,780 the first week of August. Three local companies and Haz-Mat declined to handle the removal. The Events Center will have a portable dance floor in the future to be moved to any location in the facility.

Hayes went on to say figuring out what to do with the outdated large section of offices to the south of the main room remains a mystery.

Plans to repaint more of the building on 10th Street are still in the works as well as the possibility of more air walls or dividers to separate the space.