Mother of Kan. teen shot to death by police officer is suing

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — The mother of a 17-year-old who was shot to death by an Overland Park police officer is suing the officer and the city.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday by Sheila Albers says the officer who shot her son in January was never in danger and used excessive force. The lawsuit also contends Overland Park didn’t have adequate policies or didn’t enforce its policies.

Officers went to the Albers’ home in January after someone reported he was on social media and appeared to be suicidal. Police said Albers backed a minivan out of the family’s garage toward an officer, who shot at the van 13 times after his orders to stop were ignored.

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe ruled in February that the shooting was justified.